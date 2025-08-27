Black Stars open camp on Monday, September 1

The Black Stars will open camp in Accra on Monday, September 1, 2025, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

The team will train at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday and Tuesday before departing for N’djamena Tuesday evening for the Matchday 7 fixture on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Ghana will come up against Chad at Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025, before returning home to host Mali on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Find the Program Outline below: