Bulls edge Tigers to secure RLFG Men’s 13s Championship final spot

The defending champions of the Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Men’s 13s Championship, Bulls RLFC, cemented their place in the finals of the ongoing league after defeating Nungua Tigers 22–20 at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium over the weekend.

Bulls RLFC started the game on the back foot, falling behind to an Emmanuel Darku first-minute try, with Charles Kwaku Dzisah converting to give Tigers a 6–0 lead by the second minute.

Tigers extended the advantage through Godfred Aikins, who crossed the line in the 19th minute, with Dzisah converting a minute later to take the score to 12–0.

Kelvin Boadu from Bulls (Red) tackles Charles Dzisah of Nungua Tigers

After a series of failed attempts to score a try, Bulls found the breakthrough in the 23rd minute through Kevin Boadu. However, Darryl Amoatey missed the conversion.

Bulls continued with the fightback, with Bright Bawah scoring in the 29th minute. Amoatey again missed the conversion attempt, leaving the score at 12–8 in favour of Tigers at the break.

The game turned in favour of Bulls as they attacked in droves to reduce the deficit.

Collins Kweku Ofosu and Wilkins Nii Kpani Addy both scored tries in the 41st and 44th minutes, respectively, with Amoatey missing both conversion attempts to leave Bulls with a 16–12 lead.

But Tigers refused to surrender. Aikins scored his second try of the match in the 55th minute to draw his side level at 16–16.

Bulls continued their marauding attack, with Emmanuel Arku Boison scoring a try in the 61st minute. Amoatey successfully converted a minute later to give Bulls a 22–16 lead.

• Kelvin Boadu from Bulls battles for the ball with Charles Dzisah of Nungua Tigers

Aikins completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute to bring Tigers within two points of their opponents, but Bulls held firm to secure a dramatic 22–20 victory.

The victory confirmed Bulls’ place in the championship final on November 6, where they await the winner of the playoff game between Dragons and Accra Panthers on October 18.

Accra Panthers defeated Titans 30–4, while Dragons secured a walkover against Skolars, who were unable to field a team for the fixture due to injuries.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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