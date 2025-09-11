Business of Ghanaian Fashion Project inaugurated to harness global apparel market

The Business of Ghanaian Fashion (BoGF), a project to develop the country’s fashion industry and tap into the estimated $1.8 trillion global ap­parel market, has been launched in Accra.

An initiative of Fash­ion Nexus Ghana, the BoGF also comes with a year-round capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening the industry through training, investment readiness, and mar­ket access.

Speaking at the launch, the Founder of Fashion Nexus Ghana and Project Lead of BoGF, Ms Hillary S. Andoh, said the project sought to “develop, formalise, and scale up Ghana’s fashion sector, prepare businesses for investment, expand market access and build sustainable partner­ships.” She explained that though Ghanaian designers had talent and creativity, the industry faced persistent challenges including informality, lack of investment readiness, limited access to fund­ing and weak production capacity.

“There are businesses that have operated for over 10 years without being registered,” Ms Andoh noted.

“We cannot talk about access to financing when many enterprises remain informal. Our collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is therefore, key to simplifying processes and en­couraging compliance through flexible flat tax regimes,” she added.

Ms Andoh further elaborated that the BoGF would not act as a funding agency but as “an infor­mation hub and pipeline” linking fashion entrepreneurs with financ­ing opportunities and investors.

“Our goal is to make brands in­vestor-ready. Some businesses need as little as $50,000 to transform, while others require much larger capital injections,” she mentioned.

Highlighting the sector’s po­tential, Ms Andoh asserted that fashion was a critical employer of the youth and women, and could become a significant non-tradition­al export under the African Conti­nental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Together, we can close the $3 billion gap in Africa’s fashion value chain and position Ghana on the global fashion map,” she said.

The Secretary General of Af­CFTA, Wamkele Mene, in remarks made on his behalf, underscored the opportunity the continental market presented to designers, manufacturers, and service provid­ers across the value chain.

“Fashion is not only about garments; it is also about stylists, photographers, logistics providers, web developers, and many others who make up the ecosystem,” a representative noted.

On his part, the Commis­sioner-General of the GRA, Mr Anthony Sarpong, in remarks delivered on his behalf, assured the industry of support.

He said simplified tax regimes under the Authority’s modified taxation programme would make it easier for small and medium enterprises to comply and benefit from formalisation.

The Deputy Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Charles Sedem Hotor, described fashion as a cultural asset that “projects our values and identities.”

He pledged the Ministry’s collab­oration to grow the sector into a viable economic driver.

A representative of UNESCO also stated that the organisation valued fashion as “a driver of cultural expression, economic transformation, and sustainable development” and affirmed its commitment to help build capacity and strengthen networks in Gha­na’s creative industries.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

