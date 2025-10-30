OSP to charge former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and others over SML deal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has completed its investigation into the controversial contract between Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and will soon begin legal action against several key figures, including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

At a press briefing in Accra today, Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng announced that Mr. Ofori-Atta and six others will be charged with various corruption and corruption-related offenses before the end of November 2025.

The individuals to be charged include Ken Ofori-Atta, former Minister for Finance; Ernest Akore, chef de cabinet

to the former Finance Minister; Emmanuel Kofi Nti, former Commissioner-General of GRA; Amishadai Owusu-Amoah, former Commissioner-General of GRA; Isaac Crentsil, former Commissioner of the Customs Division of GRA; Kwadwo Damoah, former Commissioner of Customs and current Member of Parliament for Jaman South; and the General Manager of SML Ghana Limited.

According to Mr. Agyebeng, the investigation found that the government’s agreement with SML was “unnecessarily deceptive” and caused significant financial loss to the state.

The OSP described parts of the deal as misleading, particularly the conversion of SML’s payment from U.S. dollars to Ghana cedis, which the OSP said disguised the true cost.

He revealed that the fixed monthly fee agreed upon in the November 2024 addendum amounted to the cedi equivalent of $1.43 million (₵16.29 million) per month, inclusive of all taxes, at the Bank of Ghana’s exchange rate at the time.

The OSP said the GRA has not made any payments to SML since December 2024 due to the ongoing investigation.

Mr. Agyebeng further stated that the OSP will seek to recover funds lost to the state as a result of the deal.

In addition, SML will be made to refund ₵125 million, described as “unjust enrichment” money the company received unfairly from the state.

Explaining the decision, the Special Prosecutor said the refund amount was calculated based on the principle of quantum meruit, a legal concept that ensures a person receives fair compensation for benefits conferred, even if the underlying contract is invalid.

He explained that although some of SML’s contracts were unlawfully awarded and services were only partly performed, the company had invested in infrastructure such as setting up and maintaining offices.

The OSP therefore adjusted the refund to reflect the fair value of work done.

The Special Prosecutor also said his office has initiated processes to recover the full financial loss caused to the state from the individuals involved.

Mr. Agyebeng emphasised that the OSP remains committed to holding all public officials and private actors accountable for corruption and abuse of office.

The SML deal, signed under the Ministry of Finance and GRA, was intended to enhance revenue assurance in the petroleum downstream sector but has faced public backlash following allegations of inflated payments and poor performance.

By: Jacob Aggrey