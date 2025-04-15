CDS receives guard of honour at police headquarters

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) yesterday held a Guard of Honour parade for the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Major General William Agyapong, at the National Police Headquarters marking his first visit as CDS to the Police Headquarters.

In a meeting that followed, the two reaffirmed the commitment of the security services to strengthen inter-agency collaboration in address­ing the security needs of the country including the security situation at Bawku

BY TIMES REPORTER