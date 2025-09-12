Chief Imam issues disclaimer on unauthorised petitions

The Office of the National Chief Imam has warned Muslim organizations and individuals against issuing statements and petitions to the Government in his name without permission.

In a statement, the Chief Imam said he had observed that some groups had been circulating petitions, including a recent one on Hajj, using his name without authorization.

He stressed that such actions were unlawful and cautioned those involved to stop or face the law.

The Chief Imam reminded the public that on October 4, 2022, he, together with the National Imams of all Muslim sects, signed a deed and presented it to the Government at the Jubilee House.

The agreement recognised the National Muslim Conference of Ghana as the official body representing Muslims in their dealings with state institutions.

He urged that any petitions meant to be sent to the Government in his name should go through the National Muslim Conference of Ghana with the approval of the Advisory Board of his office.

