Cocoa sector deserves robust protective legislation – Dr Abbey

The Chief Exec­utive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCO­BOD), Dr Randy Abbey, has called on the Attorney General and Parliament to implement more stringent legislation to safeguard cocoa trees from the destructive activities of illegal miners and chainsaw operators.

Speaking during International Labour Day celebrations with cocoa farmers in Nkawie in the Ashanti Region, Dr Abbey high­lighted the catastrophic loss of thousands of cocoa trees to illegal mining and logging operations, pos­ing an existential threat to Ghana’s vital cocoa sector.

“The current legal framework protecting our cocoa trees lacks sufficient punitive measures, effec­tively emboldening illegal operators to continue destroying our national treasure.

“After over a century of cocoa serving as the backbone of Ghana’s economy, this resource deserves robust legislative protection,” Dr Abbey stated.

COCOBOD, he said, was actively collaborating with the Attorney General’s Office and Parliament to draft comprehensive legislation specifically designed to protect cocoa trees from unautho­rised destruction.

Dr Abbey assured farmers that his administration was committed to halting the illicit destruction of cocoa plantations and establish­ing a collaborative framework for effective sector management.

The CEO also revealed con­cerning financial mismanagement within the sector, noting that a $263 million fund intended for rehabilitating 156,000 hectares of cocoa farms had been improperly utilised by the previous adminis­tration.

Despite allocating $223 million for rehabilitation and $40 million for irrigation, the entire amount was channelled solely toward reha­bilitation efforts, resulting in only 40,000 hectares being restored—a significant shortfall from the targeted area.

According to him, the rehabili­tation programme was initiated af­ter it was determined that roughly 40 per cent of the country’s cocoa farms were severely impacted by disease, necessitating urgent intervention.

While the intention behind the project was commendable, the actual execution had come under scrutiny.

In addition to the $263 million loan, Dr Abbey revealed that a further GH¢700 million was pumped into the programme, rais­ing further questions about fund utilisation and project outcomes.

He said COCOBOD had since referred the matter to the appropriate authorities for a full investigation.

“This represents a critical missed opportunity to substan­tially increase our cocoa yields,” Dr Abbey lamented during his address.

He further emphasized that COCOBOD’s current finan­cial constraints were hampering efforts to improve cocoa road in­frastructure and implement other essential interventions.

Despite these challenges, Dr Abbey reaffirmed his adminis­tration’s dedication to addressing the sector’s problems, pledging to manage resources prudently as directed by President Mahama.

He urged cocoa farmers to work in close partnership with COCOBOD to overcome the industry’s obstacles and secure the future of Ghana’s cocoa produc­tion.

Mr Ebenezer Kwabena Agyin, Ashanti Regional Manager, CO­COBOD, commended the farmers for their enormous contribu­tions to cocoa production in the country.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, NKAWIE