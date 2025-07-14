Communication Ministry Holds Introductory AI Training for Focal Persons Ahead of Cabinet AI Bootcamp Workshop

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has successfully held a hybrid introductory AI training session for nominated focal persons from Sector Ministries and Key Institutions serving as a preparatory step for the forthcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capacity-Building Bootcamp Workshop for Cabinet Ministers.

This engagement is specifically tailored to equip these individuals with the necessary knowledge and competencies to support their respective Ministers and spearhead AI-related initiatives across government institutions.

This was contained in a speech read by the Director Human Resource (HR), Mr Joseph Tetteh on behalf of the Minister, Samuel Nartey George, during a short opening ceremony held at the Ministry’s conference room in Accra.

According to him, the training session is a direct follow-up to the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme (ELP) held in Ada, where a significant consensus was reached on the urgent need to leverage AI as a catalyst for the efficient and effective implementation of the Government’s Reset Agenda.

The Minister was subsequently tasked to lead the national effort, highlighting the Ministry’s renewed mandate to spearhead Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and build institutional capacity to harness the full potential of emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence.

He said the initiative underscores the recognition that while exposing all Sector Ministers to foundational AI principles is vital, the long-term sustainability of this drive hinges on the capacity of focal persons across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“These individuals will be equipped with core knowledge of AI in governance and positioned as internal champions to drive its successful integration within their institutions, moving innovation and data-driven decision-making beyond rhetoric”, he added.

The foundational training, he explained is expected to culminate in the development of sector-specific AI strategies, which will be endorsed by His Excellency the President and integrated into Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) measuring Ministries’ contributions to the Reset Agenda through AI-driven solutions.

“The Ministry is fully committed to fostering an enabling environment for improved public service delivery through AI tools and solutions, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency, and evidence-based policy-making”, he indicated.

The Minister extended sincere appreciation to its partners at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for their continued support, recognising the dedication and commitment of all focal persons who are set to be the ‘bridge’ translating this national AI capacity-building drive into measurable improvements in how the government serves the people.