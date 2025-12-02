Comsys Ghana Celebrates 25 Years of Telecom Connectivity

The 25th anniversary celebration of Comsys Ghana, a leading telecommunications service provider, was celebrated in Accra with the company reaffirming its commitment to continue providing world-class and unparalleled services to Ghanaians in the telecom space.

The colourful ceremony was graced by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who commended the company for its technological advancement over the past 25 years.

The Ga Mantse noted that Comsys Ghana had helped shape the digital landscape in the Greater Accra Region and beyond, not only with resilience and innovation but also with a commitment to national development over the past two decades. He lauded the company for the jobs it had created for Ghanaians and its significant contribution to the transformation of the telecommunications sector.

He encouraged the company’s management to remain committed to innovation, youth development, and community investment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Comsys, Jonathan Lamptey, traced the company’s evolution from a modest ICT solutions provider in 2000 to a leading national backbone for enterprise connectivity.

He stated that Comsys Ghana started as a supplier of computers and communication hardware but quickly identified a major challenge in Ghana’s financial sector and provided solutions to address them. This motivated the company to pivot towards building stable nationwide network infrastructure that businesses could depend on.

Despite challenges such as frequent fiber cuts and high maintenance costs, Mr Lamptey said Comsys Ghana had remained resilient and contributed significantly to Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

He cited the operation of the Porto DC Tier 3 data centre, ongoing collaboration on a Tier 4 facility, and the hosting of a global low-earth-orbit satellite portal that positions Ghana as a digital gateway for Africa.

From pioneering Ghana’s first MPLS network to becoming a full-service ICT solution partner, Mr Lamptey emphasized that Comsys remains committed to providing resilient telecom and ICT solutions tailored for businesses and service providers seeking robust network and connectivity solutions.

He concluded by stating that the company would continue to ensure its services are secured, reliable, and cost-effective, especially for businesses leveraging its expertise in interconnecting multiple business locations through its nationwide network points.

BY NORMAN COOPER

