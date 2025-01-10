Countdown to ministerial nominations in 14 days:  Speaker refers 3 to Appointments Committee …Dr Forson, Finance; Jinapor, Energy, Dr Ayine, Attorney General

The Speaker of Parlia­ment has referred three ministerial nominees to the Appointments Committee of Par­liament for consider­ation, following the release of the first batch of ministerial appointments by President John Dramani Mahama after his inauguration on Tuesday.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parlia­ment, Bernard Ahiafor, who presided over the meeting yesterday announced the referral of the nominees to the Appointments Committee.

According to a statement issued in Accra yesterday signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, acting Spokesper­son to the President, the ministerial nominees are the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ajuma­ko-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson as Minister-designate for Finance; John Abdulai Jinapor, Minis­ter-designate for Energy and Dr Dom­inic Akuritinga Ayine, Attorney-Gen­eral and Minister of Justice-designate.

With these nominations, the statement said the countdown to the nomination of all 60 ministers in the first 14 days in office as pledged by the President in his electioneering campaign has begun.

All three nominees come to the table with the experience of having previously served as deputy ministers in the first John Mahama-led govern­ment between January 2013 to January 2017, in the same ministries they have been designated to lead.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson

The statement said the fifth term MP, an economist, chartered accoun­tant, and tax practitioner, has “ex­tensive experience in public finance, macroeconomics, fiscal policy, tax poli­cy, and business management.”

Dr Forson holds a PhD in Finance from the Kwame Nkrumah Univer­sity of Science and Technology and Master of Science degrees in Taxation and Economics from the University of Oxford and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, respectively.

The 46-year old also holds a Bache­lor of Science in Accounting from the London South Bank University.

Mr John Abdulai Jinapor

The statement said the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu “brings a wealth of hands-on experience, com­petence, and know-how to the energy portfolio.

“With his extensive qualifications, particularly in energy economics and finance, he is expected to bring much-needed dynamism and capabili­ties to transform the energy sector.”

Mr Jinapor, a third term MP, holds a Master of Arts Degree in Econom­ic Policy Management, a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and a Master of Science in Develop­ment Finance from the University of Ghana.

He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Energy Economics from GIMPA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London.

Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine

The statement said the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East has three decades of experience at the Bar, Dr Ayine is founding partner of Ayini & Partners Law Offices.

He holds a Ph.D. in law from Stanford University, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Michigan Law School, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI