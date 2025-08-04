Cyber Security Authority; Ghana police arrests 65 individuals between May and July 2025

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has arrested 65 individuals during a series of joint operations aimed at dismantling cybercrime and online human trafficking networks across the country.

At a joint press conference held on Monday, August 4, CID Director‑General, Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor and the Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Mr Divine Selase Agbeti shared details of four intelligence-led operations carried out between May and July 2025.

The operations targeted hotspots in Dodowa, Bortianor, Teshie-Nungua, and Sogakope, leading to the arrest of 65 suspects, 47 foreign nationals and 18 Ghanaians.

In the first operation at Ubuntu Estate in Dodowa on July 4, 25 foreign nationals were arrested. Twenty-three of them were identified as victims and later repatriated.

Two Ghanaian suspects are currently in custody. Security officials also seized 40 laptops, 30 mobile phones, and Starlink internet equipment.

On July 17, another operation in Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro led to the arrest of 16 people. Thirteen foreign nationals are being processed for repatriation while three Ghanaians remain in police custody. Twenty-two laptops and 11 mobile phones were retrieved.

The third raid happened on July 28 near Junction Mall in the Teshie-Nungua area, resulting in 14 arrests, 13 foreign nationals and one Ghanaian. Investigations into their activities are ongoing.

A final operation was carried out between May 29 and June 1 in Sogakope and Sege. Ten Ghanaians were picked up for allegedly impersonating Members of Parliament and other public figures online. The suspected ringleader, who initially fled, was later captured in Sege on June 1.

The CSA said these actions are part of a national push to strengthen cybersecurity enforcement and protect victims of digital crimes. Officials thanked the CID, international partners, and the public for their support.

The authority is therefore encouraging on citizens to report suspicious online activities by calling or texting 292.

By: Jacob Aggrey