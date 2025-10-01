Cyber security investment key to Ghana’s 24-Hour economy and investor confidence

GHANA’S ambition to be Afri­ca’s trusted investment hub will depend as much on cyber security as on infrastructure or policy reforms. Across the continent, the Interpol Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report estimates that more than three billion dollars has been lost to Cyber incidents between 2019 and 2025. Sectors most affected include finance, healthcare, en­ergy and government services.

In August, Interpol and African investigators recovered nearly 100 million dollars from suspected fraudsters. While important, this figure is only a fraction of the wider losses, underlining the urgent need for stronger investment in cyber resilience.

Ghana’s progress and rec­ognition

At the launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Aware­ness Month, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Cen­tre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie (Esq.) reminded stakeholders that every cyber security attack is not just a technical glitch but a threat to capital, markets and long-term investor confidence.

The event, held in Accra under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed and Account­able Digital Space,” highlighted how rising cyber-attacks disrupt markets, weaken livelihoods and undermine jobs.

Citing the World Bank’s Review of the Economic Cost of Cyber Incidents, Mr Madjie explained the global cost of cybercrime is projected to reach 10.5 trillion dollars annually by 2025, nearly 10 per cent of the World’s Gross Domestic Product.

“A single cyber-attack does not only damage systems. It shakes investor confidence, disrupts businesses and affect families who depend on digital trade for their survival,” he warned.

Despite these challenges, the GIPC CEO indicated that Ghana has registered notable achievements. In the 2024 Global Cyber Security Index published by the International Telecommunication Union, Ghana scored 99.27 per cent and secured Tier 1 status. This places the country among only 46 nations globally and five in Africa recognised as role models in cyber security devel­opment.

For GIPC, this milestone provides a strong foundation. But as Mr Madjie stressed, complacency is not an option. “We must view cyber security not as a cost but a strategic investment that protects our digital assets, unlocks opportu­nities and positions Ghana as a trusted digital hub in Africa,” Mr Madjie (Esq.) said.

He called for stronger part­nerships across civil society, industry and government. He reaffirmed the centre’s com­mitment to working with the Cyber Security Authority and other stakeholders to build a se­cure, trusted and strong digital ecosystem.

“Cyber security is the back­bone of investor confidence and sustainable growth in the digital age. Together, let us ensure Ghana remains a secure and competitive investment destination and a continen­tal leader in innovation,” he stressed.

Protecting investor data at GIPC

As the government agency responsible for facilitating investment, GIPC has made the protection of investor data a priority. Guided by the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act, 843), the Centre has strengthened its systems and adopted interna­tional best practices to safe­guard sensitive information.

The Data Protection Com­mission (DPC) provides channels for reporting breach­es. Regular anti-scam adviso­ries further protect investors. These measures demonstrate GIPC’s commitment, not only attracting investment but also safeguarding the integrity of investor data.

GIPC applies a layered framework build on secure database, restricted access, and staff training. In July 2025, Mr Madjie met with Dr Arnold Ka­vaarpuo, Executive Director of DPC, to reinforce compliance with Act 843.

Cyber security and the 24- Hour economy

The focus on cyber security also resonates with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of building a 24-hour economy. For businesses to operate seam­lessly around the clock, digital platforms must be secure and reliable. Without strong cyber protection, financial systems, logistics chains and e-com­merce platforms would remain vulnerable to disruption.

Investment in cyber flex­ibility therefore becomes a basis of the 24-hour economy. It guarantees continuity of services, protects digital trade and ensures that businesses, whether local or international, can operate with confidence at all times.

Leadership and warning

As the month of October has been globally set as a period to create awareness about secu­rity, the Acting Director Gener­al (DG) of the Cyber Security Authority, Mr Divine Agbeti, is pledging continued efforts to strengthen Ghana’s cybercrime as a national security threat.

Also, the DG of the Crimi­nal Investigations Department (CID), Ghana Police Service, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has severally described cybercrime as a national security threat and she is absolutely right.

According to her, “The fight against cybercrime is not optional. It is essential for our survival as a modern nation”.

She has already given the assurance that her outfit has deployed Artificial Intelli­gence-powered platforms to track online criminals’ net­works.

It is commendable that the Amber Alert Ghana system with Meta to protect missing children have been launched.

The message of Ghana’s DG of the CID is clear: “Cyber se­curity demands a whole-of-so­ciety approach”.

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Inno­vations, Sam Nartey George, added a sharp warning to cybercriminals, stressing that government would not allow scammers to derail national progress or tarnish Ghana’s reputation. Every attack is not just left of data but theft of jobs, opportunities and trust,” he said.

Policy perspective

For Ghana to sustain its ambition of becoming Africa’s leading investment hub, cyber security must be treated as a central economic policy issue. By positioning cyber security as both a business enabler and a national safeguard, Ghana is aligning its investment pro­motion strategy with global expectations.

This alignment not only boosts investor confidence but also supports the government’s broader economic vision, in­cluding the 24-hour economy. Cyber resilience is therefore not optional. It is necessary for protecting livelihoods, ensuring investors trust and safeguard­ing Ghana’s place in the global digital economy.

