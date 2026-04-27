Roads minister gives contractor two months to improve performance on Bediako Junction to Camp 15 to Sefwi Adabokrom road project

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has issued a two-month ultimatum to Delovely Construction Ltd. to improve work on the Bediako Junction to Camp 15 to Sewi Adabokrom road project or risk losing the contract.

He gave the directive during an inspection of the 55-kilometre project today, expressing disappointment in the slow pace of work.

According to him, the contractor has completed less than two per cent of the project, even though work should have reached about 20 per cent by now.

He noted that the contractor was given possession of the site about five months ago and should have made significant progress.

He explained that aside from clearing works along the stretch, there is little visible progress on the ground.

The minister described the performance as far below expectations and warned that the government will not tolerate further delays.

He stated that the contractor has been given two months to improve progress to at least 20 per cent, failing which the contract will be terminated and reassigned to another company.

He added that the government remains committed to completing the project on schedule and will not allow setbacks to delay its delivery.

He stressed that the road is important to the area, as it supports agriculture and the livelihoods of residents.

He said the project forms part of the government’s broader plan to improve road infrastructure and boost economic activity in the region.

He assured residents that regardless of the current contractor’s performance, the government will ensure the road is completed by November 30, 2027.

By: Jacob Aggrey