Danny List Foundation hosts 3rd Junior Golf Clinic

The Danny List Foundation on Sunday held the third edition of its Junior Golf Clinic at the Achimota Golf Driving Range, as part of efforts to unearth talent through its transformation project.

The event assembled over 50 young golfers, all eager to be trained and guided toward pursuing a career in the sport.

The clinic, last held in 2024, was spearheaded by Danny List, a US-based Ghanaian professional golfer passionate about shaping the next generation of golfers.

Participants were taken beyond the basics of golf, receiving hands-on training in advanced techniques designed to elevate their game.

In an interview with the media, Danny List praised the remarkable growth of the young golfers, describing their improvement since the first edition as both encouraging and rewarding.

“I want to take this clinic to a point where the results would make Ghana look good on the global scale, with the kids going overseas to perform to the satisfaction of all. This should be the best goal for us,” he said.

He added that beyond golf, the Danny List Foundation has achieved notable successes by supporting lesser-financed sports, including sponsoring a group of chess players to compete at the 2025 World Championship in Serbia.

List noted that the foundation’s mandate cuts across other disciplines to open doors of opportunity for young people. He also urged the government to support the establishment of West Africa’s largest golf academy.

On his professional journey, List, who had been sidelined by recent injuries, vowed to make a strong comeback.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q