Black Princesses defeat S. Korea

The Black Princesses put up an impressive performance to defeat South Korea 3-1 in their second group game, yesterday.

Sarah Nyarko opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a wonderful long-range strike.

Ivy Osei Owusu doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a solo effort on the right flank, chipping the ball over the goalkeeper.

Substitute Ruth Amponsah scored in the 84th minute after a great team move from the centre-half to give the Princesses a three-goal lead.

South Korea pulled one back in added time to end the game 3-1 in favour of the Black Princesses.

The Black Princesses will now shift their focus to their final group game against France on Saturday September 12, 2026.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

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