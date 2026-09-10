Sports

Black Princesses defeat S. Korea

September 10, 2026
1 minute read
Ruth Amponsah (10) joined by team mates to celebrate the second goal
Ruth Amponsah (10) joined by team mates to celebrate the second goal

The Black Princesses put up an impressive performance to defeat South Korea 3-1 in their second group game, yesterday.

Sarah Nyarko opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a wonderful long-range strike.

Ivy Osei Owusu doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a solo effort on the right flank, chipping the ball over the goalkeeper.

Substitute Ruth Amponsah scored in the 84th minute after a great team move from the centre-half to give the Princesses a three-goal lead.

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South Korea pulled one back in added time to end the game 3-1 in favour of the Black Princesses.

The Black Princesses will now shift their focus to their final group game against France on Saturday September 12, 2026.

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September 10, 2026
1 minute read
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