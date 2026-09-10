Return Ghana football to glory days …President Mahama urges stakeholders

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has urged stakeholders in Ghana’s football ecosystem to return the country to its glory days.

He said football had for many years been a good branding instrument for the country globally but that, unfortunately, was no more the case.

“Growing up, Ghana was one of the titans of African soccer, especially at the club level but not anymore. Our fortunes at the club level have dwindled and we need to find out why our club level soccer is not as strong as it used to be. We should be able to build more giants and winners on the continent and return to our glory days,” President Mahama challenged.

Mr Mahama made the call in Accra yesterday when three clubs – Medeama Sporting Club, Nations Football Club and Ampem Darkoah ladies called on him at the Presidency.

The three are the champions of the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup and the Women Football League, respectively.

As part of the visit, President Mahama presented cash prizes of GH₵342, 000, Gh₵228 000 and GH₵114,000 from the Sports Development Fund to the three clubs respectively to support their competitions in Africa.

In the view of President Mahama, one of the things the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must do steer Ghana back on the path of football glory was to develop a ‘catch them young’ policy to revive the Colts League.

Secondly, he said the mass exodus of young players even before they fully developed was affecting the quality of the league; one reason which has affected the patronage of the league.

“And so we must see how we can keep them a bit longer. At least give them opportunities in the national team so that they get experience in playing on the international platform and then eventually the international scouts or our local scouts can take them away,” President Mahama suggested.

Another point President Mahama thought was debilitating against the game was officiating.

A lot of the spectators, he said, are not going to watch matches because they believe that the matches were pre-set before they go to play, affecting spectator numbers are dwindling gate proceeds.

“I mean, the matches are played before they are played. It makes the league not competitive because the match has been played already. Somebody has won [even before the ball is kicked] so what’s the use going to play the match anyway? And so both the Ghana Referees Association, the FA, should look to see how we can improve refereeing.”

On government’s part, he assured investment in sporting facilities announcing plans to construct stadia in regions that don’t have.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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