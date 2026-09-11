MTN 30th anniversary CEO Invitational Golf Tournament set to tee off at Achimota

The Achimota Golf Course will come alive on Saturday, September 12, as about 120 golfers from golf clubs across the country converge for the MTN 30th Anniversary CEO Invitational Golf Tournament.

The prestigious tournament, being held as part of activities marking MTN Ghana’s 30th anniversary, promises a day of competitive golf, networking and celebration as some of the country’s finest golfers take to the course for an 18-hole challenge.

The ceremonial tee-off is scheduled for 8:00 a.m., setting the stage for what is expected to be a keenly contested tournament, with golfers battling not only for honours but also for the pride and prestige associated with one of the major corporate golf events on the calendar.

Beyond the competition, the tournament reflects the deeper values that make golf a unique sport. The game demands exceptional mental focus, discipline and resilience, as players must remain composed, make calculated decisions and recover from setbacks throughout the 18 holes.

Golf also places a premium on integrity and personal responsibility, with players expected to uphold the rules and spirit of the game even when no official is watching. Its emphasis on problem-solving and strategic thinking further makes every hole a fresh test of judgment, patience and adaptability.

The Achimota course is therefore expected to provide more than just a sporting challenge. The tournament will create an opportunity for business leaders, corporate executives and golfers to strengthen social connections, build relationships and explore new networking opportunities in a relaxed environment.

Inclusivity and camaraderie will also be central to the experience, bringing together golfers from different clubs and backgrounds in the spirit of healthy competition and mutual respect.

As MTN Ghana celebrates three decades of connecting people, businesses and communities, the CEO Invitational Golf Tournament provides another platform to celebrate the relationships that have contributed to that journey.

But with 120 golfers expected on the course, the big question is: who will master the Achimota challenge, keep their nerve when the pressure mounts and emerge as the standout golfer of MTN’s 30th anniversary celebration?

The answers will unfold over 18 holes on Saturday, September 12, when the ceremonial tee-off launches what promises to be a memorable day of golf, competition, networking and celebration.

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