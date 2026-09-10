Premier League match officials begin four-day training programme

A comprehensive four-day training programme for Premier League match officials which started on Monday is expected to end today at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The exercise follows the opening round of the Ghana Premier League that started last weekend across the various venues.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The participants include 28 Premier League referees, 28 Premier League assistant referees, five FIFA male referees, six FIFA assistant referees, four FIFA female referees, five Catch Them Young referees and five assistants, as well as five Support Premier Assistant Referees.

The programme is aimed at further enhancing the technical knowledge, decision-making and overall performance of match officials as they prepare to meet the demands of the new football season.

Participants will take part in extensive theoretical and practical sessions covering some of the most important areas of modern football officiating.

Key topics include recent amendments to the Laws of the Game, offside interpretation, handball decisions and the management of tactical fouls.

The intensive course is expected to equip the officials with the latest knowledge and practical tools needed to manage matches effectively, consistently and confidently as Ghana’s domestic football season continues.

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