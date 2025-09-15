Declare a state of emergency in parts of the country affected by illegal mining – Coalition Against Galamsey to Mahama

The Coalition Against Galamsey is asking President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency in areas badly affected by illegal mining.

According to the Convenor of the Coalition, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, the situation has gone beyond control and requires urgent action to save lives and protect the environment.

He explained that the Constitution allows a state of emergency to be declared when the actions of criminals threaten essential resources such as water, safety, and the survival of communities.

He said illegal miners were destroying water bodies and depriving large communities of clean drinking water, which is an “essential of life.”

Dr. Ashigbey stressed that the call was not for the entire country, but only for parts of Ghana where the destruction is severe.

He added that declaring a state of emergency in these areas will give government the legal power to act quickly and decisively.

He also called on the President to provide clear timelines and targets to guide the fight against galamsey.

This, he said, would help demonstrate government’s seriousness and commitment to ending the menace.

The Coalition insisted that declaring a state of emergency was no longer a last resort but an immediate step needed to save Ghanaians and protect the future of the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey