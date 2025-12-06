Deputy CEO of Gaming Commission hands over water project to Woreda’a, donates education materials to schools

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Lamtiig Apanga, has handed over a new borehole valued at GH¢20,000.00 for residents of Woreda’a, a community within Zanlerigu in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

Mr Apanga, also presented 2,000 books and assorted learning materials to six basic schools under the Sakoti Circuit.

Addressing a gathering of excited residents and traditional leaders at separate ceremonies on Wednesday, Mr Apanga explained that the intervention formed part of his personal commitment to improve living conditions in deprived and marginalised areas.

He expressed concern over the persistent water shortages confronting several Nabdam communities, noting that the situation had compelled him over the last five years to invest in water infrastructure across the district. To date, he has facilitated the construction of ten boreholes—eight mechanised and two manual.

“As a son of Nabdam, it disturbs me deeply to see our women trekking long distances just to fetch water,” he lamented. “I feel a responsibility to ease that burden, and I will continue contributing my widow’s mite to ensure water becomes accessible to my people.”

The newly-constructed borehole is expected to provide potable water for over 900 residents, in addition to serving livestock during the dry season.

Later at the Sakoti Primary School, the Deputy CEO of the Gaming Commission , donated educational materials including exercise books, storybooks and stationery worth over GH¢22,000.00. Sixty pupils from each of the six beneficiary schools will benefit from the package.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Apanga reflected on his own journey, describing his childhood as one marked by hardship and limited opportunities.

According to him, bridging the gap between poverty and success required resilience, and he hoped the gesture would inspire pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their education with determination.

“I am committed to prioritising education, health and sanitation in Nabdam,” he stated. “When I learned that some children in the Sakoti area lacked basic learning materials, I felt obliged to intervene. Education transformed my life, and I believe it can do the same for many young people here.”

Mr. Apanga reaffirmed the commitment of the President John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) to advancing infrastructural and human resource development nationwide.

He urged government officials and professionals originating from Nabdam to pull their resources to accelerate the development and progress of the district.

Mr. Sumaila Abakere, Head teacher of Sakoti Primary School, praised the donation as timely and impactful. He noted that most pupils in the circuit lacked essential learning materials, a situation that had hindered effective teaching and learning.

“This support will make a significant difference. From today, many of our pupils can finally breathe a sigh of relief,” he said, expressing gratitude to Mr. Apanga, the NDC’s 2023 parliamentary hopeful for the Nabdam Constituency.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, ZANLERIGU