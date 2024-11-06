Don’t go on strike!!  …go back to negotiating table – FWSC appeals to CLOGSAG

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has appealed to Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to reconsider its planned strike action and return to the negotiating table.

The strike slated for Thursday, November 7, 2024 comes amid ongoing salary structure nego­tiations and disagreements with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) over the terms of government workers’ compensation.

Ms Emelia Ennin, Head of Public Affairs at FWSC, in a press statement said CLOGSAG initially submitted its request for a revised salary structure and improved conditions of service to the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor for consideration.

“In response, the government, represented by FWSC and other officials, formed a technical committee to discuss the proposals alongside CLOGSAG representatives. Both parties com­mitted to working toward a solution on July 12, 2024, showing initial willingness to resolve the issues,” she stated.

She described CLOGSAG’s actions as “bad faith,” stating that the government remained open to resolving CLOGSAG’s concerns through dialogue.

According to her, CLOGSAG later issued a notice on October 22, 2024, indicating plans to strike, citing frustration over a lack of concrete offers from the government.

“In an October 30 meeting, the government presented an alternative proposal to address the demands, which CLOGSAG reportedly request­ed in writing and FWSC provided the written proposal, but we are yet to receive a response from CLOGSAG, making the strike announce­ment unexpected,” she explained.

She also pointed out that CLOGSAG has by­passed its authority, instead routing its demands through the Senior Presidential Advisor, which FWSC argues contravenes the FWSC Act of 2007.

“The Commission cited a 2011 court ruling that barred CLOGSAG from opting out of the Single Spine Pay Policy, noting that CLOG­SAG’s push for a separate salary structure may be an attempt to revisit that effort,” she said.

Furthermore, Ms Ennin highlighted instanc­es of tense relations, accusing CLOGSAG of undermining its Chief Executive, Benjamin Arthur, by refusing to attend meetings, verbal­ly attacking him during discussions, and even calling for his dismissal.

“FWSC expressed disappointment over CLOGSAG’s refusal to engage directly with its office, interpreting this as an attempt to sidestep the Commission’s oversight,” she explained.

She said FWSC would continue to show com­mitment to finding a balanced solution that does not undermine the Single Spine Pay Policy.

