Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum courts support from NPP as he picks flagbearer nomination form

Former Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has officially picked nomination forms to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking to party supporters after the event, Dr Adutwum expressed confidence that the NPP would give him the nod to lead the party and eventually become Ghana’s leader.

“We are blessed, and by the grace of God, my party will vote for me and make me the flagbearer ,” he said.

He promised that under his leadership, Ghana would “wage war against poverty and win,” leading the country to what he described as the “promised land.”

Dr Adutwum said his campaign would focus on ending poverty and deprivation, while continuing the work of past presidents to build a prosperous nation.

He called on NPP members to give him the opportunity.

“Provide a bridge for me to cross to the other side. Once we get to the other side of the river, we are going to meet Ghanaians and let them know that our future is going to be better” he appealed.

The NPP is expected to hold its presidential primaries next year ahead of the 2028 general elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey