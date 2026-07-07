DVLA denies losing GH¢308,000 in alleged theft involving service personnel

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has denied reports suggesting that GH¢308,000 was stolen from the Authority by one of its personnel.

In a statement, the DVLA said the money at the centre of the alleged theft case does not belong to the Authority and was not taken from any of its accounts.

According to the Authority, the case involves a personal dispute between two individuals, one of whom is a former National Service Personnel who currently works with the DVLA on contract.

It explained that although the individual is attached to the Authority, the alleged offence has no connection with its operations, finances or official duties.

The DVLA said it has not suffered any financial loss as a result of the incident and described media reports suggesting otherwise as inaccurate and misleading.

The Authority was reacting to a media publication with the headline: “DVLA Service Personnel allegedly steals GH¢308K to purchase Hyundai Elantra saloon car, a Samsung 50-inch television set and pay sibling’s school fees.”

It urged media organisations and the public to report the matter accurately to avoid creating the false impression that public funds belonging to the DVLA had been stolen.

The DVLA assured the public that its financial systems remain secure and that its operations have not been affected.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to integrity and accountability, adding that it has confidence in the legal process and will fully cooperate with the police if required.

By: Jacob Aggrey