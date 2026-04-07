ECG to replace and upgrade transformers in parts of Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced plans to begin a major transformer replacement and upgrade exercise in parts of Accra to improve electricity supply.

The company explained that the exercise follows approval by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, and forms part of efforts to enhance the reliability and stability of power across the country.

In a press release issued on March 27, ECG noted that the project will start with the replacement and upgrade of 12 transformers across six primary substations in Adenta, La, Teshie Nungua, Nmai Dzor, Baatsonaa and Lashibi.

It indicated that the transformers will be upgraded from 20 by 26 MVA to 30 by 39 MVA, which will improve their capacity to handle electricity load and reduce system overloads in the affected communities.

The statement added that the first phase of the exercise will begin on April 8 and end on April 10, 2026.

ECG cautioned that there will be brief planned power outages in the affected areas to ensure the safety of personnel and the successful completion of the work.

It further explained that a detailed schedule showing the outage periods and affected communities will be released through its official communication channels.

The company assured customers that it will work to minimise the impact of the outages and advised residents and businesses to make the necessary arrangements.

ECG, through its Acting Director of Communications, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, expressed appreciation to the public for their patience and cooperation as the upgrade works are carried out.

By: Jacob Aggrey