Education Minister Inaugurates 160-Bed Girls’ Dormitory for Bimbilla SHS

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has inaugurated a newly constructed 160-bed, two-storey girls’ dormitory block for the Bimbilla Senior High School (SHS) in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

The ultra-modern facility, which includes furnished beds and an auxiliary sanitary block, was constructed and funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation.

Inaugurating the facility jointly with the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Ms Helga Josephine Miranda Boadi, on Friday, Mr Iddrisu noted that the construction of the dormitory was meant to augment the school’s inadequate infrastructure and improve academic standards.

He stated that the government would complete all viable educational projects initiated by previous administrations, adding that this was in line with the spirit of democratic governance in the country.

He said education remained a top priority and the bedrock of Ghana’s development, adding that the government would continue to support schools and educational institutions in need across the country.

The Minister added that the new dormitory was a testimony to the government’s efforts to address infrastructural challenges in schools nationwide.

Mr Iddrisu commended the GNPC Foundation for its significant contributions to all sectors of the economy.

He promised the school authorities that a 300-bed boys’ dormitory would be constructed for Bimbilla SHS by the next academic year.

He further assured them that the government would work to elevate the school from a Category C to a Category B institution, noting that it formed part of plans to improve the quality of senior high schools across the country.

The Minister advised students, especially the girls, to take their academic work seriously in order to become responsible future leaders.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Ms Helga Josephine Miranda Boadi, said the Foundation remained committed to supporting the government in developing infrastructure in schools across the country.

She indicated that the construction of such facilities would significantly reduce accommodation challenges in beneficiary schools.

Ms Boadi expressed the hope that the dormitory would be managed with care to ensure it served its intended purpose and lasted long.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Adam Suley Abdul Razak, commended the GNPC Foundation for providing the institution with a modern girls’ dormitory.

He said the new facility would ease the pressure on existing infrastructure and noted that the project had been completed on schedule amid increasing student enrolment.

Mr Abdul Razak assured the Minister and the GNPC Foundation of the school’s commitment to ensuring the proper use and maintenance of the facility.

Moreover, he underlined that the pressure on the existing facilities would be reduced after receiving the newly constructed facility.

FROM YAHYA NUHU NADAA, BIMBILLA

