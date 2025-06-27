Elect competent leader to transform GJA – NDC Vice Chairman, USA urges journalists

The Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC) USA Chapter, Mr Moses Klu Mensah, has called on members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to elect a competent leader capable of transforming the Association.

Speaking ahead of the GJA national elections slated for Mon­day, June 30, 2025, Mr Mensah emphasised the need for visionary leadership that could improve the fortunes of the Association.

He also commended journalists nationwide for their critical role in safeguarding democracy and pro­moting national development.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mensah lauded journalists for their cour­age, resilience, and dedication to truth, urging them to remain un­wavering in their commitment to public accountability and national development.

“As members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) pre­pare to head to the polls on Mon­day, I wish to take this moment to salute all dedicated journalists across Ghana,” the post read.

“I urge you to remain steadfast in your duty, standing firm by the truth, upholding the highest stan­dards of dignity, and continuing to be the voice for the voiceless. Ghana depends on your courage and unrelenting pursuit of truth to expose corruption. May the spirit of fairness and patriotism guide this election.”

The 2025 GJA elections will see twelve of the thirteen ap­proved candidates vying for vari­ous national executive positions.

These include the offices of President, Vice President, Gener­al Secretary, Organising Secretary, Treasurer, and Public Affairs Of­ficer. The Electoral Committee has confirmed that all candidates have completed the balloting process to determine their posi­tions on the ballot paper.

The presidential race is expect­ed to be closely contested between Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the incumbent President seeking a second term, and Mr Charles Yao Mawusi, a media consultant and reform advocate.

Both candidates are presenting distinct visions for the Association, with Mr Dwumfour campaigning on continuity and achievements during his tenure, while Mr Mawu­si focuses on transparency, unity, and stronger institutional reforms.

Voting will take place simultane­ously in designated centres across the regions.

The Ghana Journalists Asso­ciation, founded in 1949, is the umbrella body for journalists in the country.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG