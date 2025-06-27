Elect competent leader to transform GJA – NDC Vice Chairman, USA urges journalists

The Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) USA Chapter, Mr Moses Klu Mensah, has called on members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to elect a competent leader capable of transforming the Association.
Speaking ahead of the GJA national elections slated for Monday, June 30, 2025, Mr Mensah emphasised the need for visionary leadership that could improve the fortunes of the Association.
He also commended journalists nationwide for their critical role in safeguarding democracy and promoting national development.
In a Facebook post, Mr Mensah lauded journalists for their courage, resilience, and dedication to truth, urging them to remain unwavering in their commitment to public accountability and national development.
“As members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) prepare to head to the polls on Monday, I wish to take this moment to salute all dedicated journalists across Ghana,” the post read.
“I urge you to remain steadfast in your duty, standing firm by the truth, upholding the highest standards of dignity, and continuing to be the voice for the voiceless. Ghana depends on your courage and unrelenting pursuit of truth to expose corruption. May the spirit of fairness and patriotism guide this election.”
The 2025 GJA elections will see twelve of the thirteen approved candidates vying for various national executive positions.
These include the offices of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Organising Secretary, Treasurer, and Public Affairs Officer. The Electoral Committee has confirmed that all candidates have completed the balloting process to determine their positions on the ballot paper.
The presidential race is expected to be closely contested between Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the incumbent President seeking a second term, and Mr Charles Yao Mawusi, a media consultant and reform advocate.
Both candidates are presenting distinct visions for the Association, with Mr Dwumfour campaigning on continuity and achievements during his tenure, while Mr Mawusi focuses on transparency, unity, and stronger institutional reforms.
Voting will take place simultaneously in designated centres across the regions.
The Ghana Journalists Association, founded in 1949, is the umbrella body for journalists in the country.
BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG