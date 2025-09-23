End galamsey in honour of Kwame Nkrumah -Buah

A grand durbar to commemorate the 116th birthday of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, took place at Nkroful, his birthplace, with a call for an immediate end to illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), to honour the legacy of Ghana’s first President.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Re­sources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who made the call, described galamsey as an “environmental terrorism” that dishon­ours the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The commemoration of the 116th birth­day of Dr Nkrumah coincided with the Nkrumahfest 2025 at Nkroful, Dr Nkru­mah’s birthplace.

Mr Buah warned that galamsey posed grave dangers, including harmful effects on unborn and newly born babies.

“The River Ankobra is polluted just because a few people want to be rich at the expense of others. The Ghana Water Com­pany treatment plants in some regions have been shut down. This is a call to action,” he stressed, urging Ghanaians to defend the environment with courage.

The Minister, who is also the MP for Ellembelle, reminded the gathering that Dr Nkrumah’s projects were designed “not for the next election, but for the next century,” and urged citizens to recommit to his vision of industrialisation and self-reliance.

Other speakers, including historian Mr Anokye Frimpong, Ministers of State, tradi­tional leaders, and Dr Nkrumah’s daughter, Samia Nkrumah, paid glowing tributes to the late leader, describing him as a symbol of African unity, peace and progress.

The durbar, held under the theme “Jour­ney to Nkroful: Unite, celebrate and enjoy”, also saw calls for a district hospital and a university in Nkroful to complement on­going development projects in the Western Region.

Nana Kobina Nketiah, Omanhene of Essikado and chairman of the occasion, reminded political leaders that unity, self­lessness and responsibility remain the true foundations of freedom and development. -GNA

