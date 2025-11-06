EPA calls for private sector support to reclaim degraded lands

The Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, has appealed to the private sector to work with government and environmental agencies to help reclaim degraded lands across the country.

She made the call during a changfan ban enforcement operation in the Ashanti Region, where she expressed concern over the devastating effects of illegal mining on farmlands, forests, and water bodies.

Professor Klutse revealed that an estimated three million hectares of land have been destroyed due to illegal mining, according to reports from the World Bank and the EPA’s own findings.

“We are deeply worried because about three million hectares of land have been degraded. To restore these lands to their original state requires a lot of work, backfilling the holes, giving the rivers their original paths, planting trees, and bringing the environment back in order,” she said.

She added that the cost of reclamation is very high, making it difficult for the government and the EPA to shoulder the burden alone.

“It’s a huge cost on the state, government, and EPA. We are therefore advocating for the private sector to come in to support the reclamation of our lands and restoration of our water bodies,” Professor Klutse stated.

She noted that the EPA is currently working to secure funds and seeking proposals to support land reclamation and water body restoration projects across the country.

According to her, although the situation is worrying, the EPA remains committed to protecting the environment and ensuring that degraded lands are restored for sustainable use.

By: Jacob Aggrey