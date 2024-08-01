 EU donates equipment to National Security

The European Union (EU) yesterday donated essential logistics and equipment to the National Security Ministry to support its fight against terror­ism in the West African sub-re­gion.

The move formed part of efforts by the EU to further digitalise the Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre (CTFC) and law enforcement agencies in the Up­per East, Upper West, Northern Region, North East and Savannah Regions.

The items included10 laptops, 125 desktop computers, Video Teleconferencing one (VTC), two projectors and their stand screens, two printers, two home theatre sets, 50 headsets with microphones, four TV monitors, 108 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), 55 cisco routers and 106 normal routers.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, noted that these tools would enhance intelligence collection, support documenta­tion, and evidence gathering for investigations.

He highlighted the recent ter­rorist attacks in Togo and Benin, pointing out that the security situation in the sub-region posed risks to Ghana, expressing the hope that the equipment would bolster Ghana’s efforts to combat terrorism in the sub-region.

In his remarks, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan- Dapaah, expressed deep appre­ciation for the EU’s unwavering support, saying the equipment would significantly enhance information sharing among key security agencies, including the Narcotics Control Board, Prisons Service, National Intelligence Bureau, Police, and Military.

He also touched on the im­portance of the tools in aiding their operations and thanked the EU for their commitment to this shared cause.

“As we look ahead, let us continue to build on this very fruitful collaboration to ensure a more secure Ghana for us all. Let us move ahead together towards a brighter future where the mutual security interests of Ghana and the EU are achieved,” he said.

Mr Kan-Dapaah also urged Ghanaians to always respect the men and women in uniform, ac­knowledging their crucial role in maintaining the nation’s security.

Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, also addressed the gathering, noting that the donation would significantly im­prove the country’s performance in combating terrorism.

He further stated that the new equipment would boost the mo­rale of security personnel and inspire them to continue their work with renewed vigor.

Mr Quartey expressed gratitude to the EU for their foresight and generousity.

