FDA, GSA launch harmonisation initiative to boost industry, SMEs growth

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) have harmonised their reg­ulatory and certification activities to expedite approval processes for businesses as well as small and me­dium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This initiative, approved by the Boards of both authorities, aims to reduce the cost of regulatory ap­provals and product certifications while also providing significant time savings.

Local manufacturers will no lon­ger have to navigate two separate processes to obtain regulatory ap­proval from the FDA and certifica­tion from the GSA. The harmon­isation involves sharing data and clarifying testing and inspection procedures, leading to lower fees and faster turnaround times.

Dr Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, and Prof. Alexander Dodoo, Direc­tor-General of the GSA, together emphasized that the initiative would substantially cut down costs and time for product registration and certification, thereby enhanc­ing the capacity of SMEs and local businesses to trade within the Af­rican Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Dr Darko emphasised that harmonisation would streamline processes, conserving time, effort, and resources for SMEs, adding that the initiative would encourage local industries to capitalise on its benefits, to enhance operational efficiencies that ultimately reduce product costs for consumers.

“As global markets increasingly embrace harmonisation, it’s im­perative to support our businesses’ growth.

“Our goal is to empower indus­tries and cultivate an environment where companies can thrive, lead­ing to more affordable products that benefit all consumers. Let’s ac­tively engage with this initiative and inspire our colleagues to champion its success,” she urged.

Prof. Dodoo on his part expressed enthusiasm about the simplification of processes.

He stated “The purpose of this effort is to streamline processes for businesses, saving time. This one-stop-shop allows the two institutions to eliminate redundan­cy in securing necessary regulatory approvals and third-party certifica­tions. We aim to reduce the chal­lenges enterprises face in obtaining the required certifications,” he said.

He emphasized that this ad­vancement would not have been possible without digital tools and urged everyone to embrace Gha­na’s digitalisation agenda.

A detailed road-map will guide the harmonisation efforts. The two authorities will expand their enforcement activities by relying on shared data to ensure smooth implementation of the initiative. A common platform will manage documentation for the harmonisa­tion initiative.

The FDA-GSA harmonisation initiative has received positive feedback from industry players, including the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP).

Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, CEO of the AGI, praised the leadership of the FDA and GSA for their vision and courage in driving this process, urging local manufacturers to engage fully.

“The AGI is committed to local manufacturing, and any initiative that enhances the capacity of local industry is commendable.”

Benyima Farms, a local fruit pro­ducer, is among the first companies to benefit from this initiative.

The company has expressed delight at how the initiative has enabled it to expand operations in Ghana and penetrate the European market.

Mr. Emmanuel Kafari, Man­ager of Certification and Export Administration at Benyima Farms, lauded the initiative, stating that it serves as a strong confirmation of the quality and safety of their prod­ucts, providing vital third-party as­surance in their export operations.

The initiative has attracted the attention of national regulatory authorities and standards bodies across Africa, with countries such as Rwanda, Kenya, and Nigeria already exploring similar programs.

This underscores Ghana’s leader­ship in promoting intra-African trade as part of the AfCFTA and aligns with the African Union’s agenda to create a prosperous and wealthy Africa.

The two Agency Heads extended gratitude to their Boards for their steadfast commitment, which has been instrumental in advancing this initiative.

BY TIMES REPORTER