Fibre broadband customer wins GH¢30,000 in Telecel’s ‘More Money’ promo

Mr Andy Annobil, a digital marketer who works for a nonprofit organisation in education, has won the coveted GH¢30,000 weekly prize in the ongoing Telecel’s ‘More Money’ promotion.

A resident of Effiakuma, Takoradi, Mr Annobil’s work performance hinges heavily on the speed and stability of his internet connection.

He relies on quick access to online platforms, social media channels, and data analysis tools to fuel his marketing campaigns.

“I work from home two days a week with a reading charity and having strong internet connection is crucial. In June, I got my broad­band connection installed, and it has been very helpful,” the 24-year-old IT specialist said.

Mr Annobil said just a month into using the broadband service, he came across the Telecel’s ‘More Money’ promo advertisement in the Telecel Play App as he opened it to pay for his monthly broad­band subscription.

“I got an inkling to tap on the promo advert and read about it. When I found out any Telecel user could opt in for free and win GH¢150 daily, GH¢30,000 weekly and the GH¢1million grand prize by chance, I went ahead to activate the promo without hesitance,” he stressed.

He noted that the intuition to activate the Telecel’s ‘More Money’ promo paid off when he received a call last week announcing that he had won the coveted GH¢30,000 weekly prize in the ongoing pro­motion.

“I am still in shock and surprised about winning. I didn’t believe the first call from the head office. But during the installation of my broadband, I saved the contact of the cybersecurity and IT guy at the Takoradi office so when they called me to confirm and invite me to the presentation ceremony, then it settled that all this is real,” he noted.

He stated that he planned to invest the GH¢30,000 weekly prize into building an essentials shop for his mother and fund his younger brother’s education to help him become an engineer.

“Winning this prize has taught me that anything is possible. Dis­solve any doubts you have about the Telecel’s ‘More Money’ promo. It is real. Take action by joining the promo today. Just do it because you don’t know when your winning moment will come,” he added.

