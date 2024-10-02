Fmr. Pres Mahama cuts sod for construction of 1,000-seater sports facility in Bole Bamboi

The former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Sunday conducted a groundbreaking ceremo­ny for the construction of a 1,000-seater modern astro-turf sports complex for the youth and people of Bole-Bamboi district in the Savannah Region

The construction of the pitch is expected to be complet­ed in four months.

It would be executed by a Ghanaian firm, Land Wind Company Limited.

The facility would include dressing/changing rooms, rest rooms and washrooms for sportsmen and women.

It would also have a volley­ball and tennis courts with a swimming pool, car park and a basketball court.

The facility is meant to pro­vide modern sports facilities for the youth of Bole-Bamboi and its environs, as well as to serve as a social centre for the entire the communities in the District.

The project was initiated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Yussif Sulemana, with funding support from the former President, Mahama.

At a ceremony to cut the sod here in Bole, Mr Mahama said it was being facilitated by his younger brother, the MP for Bo­le-Bamboi, Mr Yussif Sulemana.

The former President stated that the project was an excel­lent opportunity to provide the youth with an avenue to develop their sporting skills, talents and keep them healthy, and create entertainment opportunities through the various games and activities in the area.

He stated that the construc­tion work in the facility would also create job opportunities for the youth in the entire area.

The MP for Bole-Bamboi, Mr Yusif Sulemana, added that the project was an appeal from the people of the Constituen­cy through him to the former President.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU

NADAA, BOLE