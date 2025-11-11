Focus on mandate of your institutions… Prof. Bawole urges university administrators

UNIVERSITY administrators have been urged to focus on the purpose for which the universities were established in order for the institutions to become a catalyst of national transformation and not just centres of instruction.

According to the immediate past Dean of the University of Ghana (UG) Business School, Professor Justice Nyigmah Bawole, that goal could be achieved through transformational leadership.

Prof. Bawole, who spoke at the opening of the annual Registrar’s Management Seminar held at the UG, Legon, in Accra last Wednesday, also urged university administrators to be ethical and adopt a people-centred approach in the discharge of their duties.

The two-day event was held on the theme: ‘Transformational Leadership: Inspiring Vision and Driving Change In Higher Education.’

“Our universities today stand at crossroads. The world of higher education is being redefined by Artificial Intelligence (AI), global mobility, financial constraints, and shifting student expectations. Society is demanding that universities not only produce graduates, but nurture ethical, innovative, employable, and socially responsible citizens,” Prof. Bawole explained.

“At the same time, trust in public institutions, including universities, is fast waning. This is why transformational leadership matters,” he added.

Prof. Bawole noted that through transformational leadership, public university administrators could motivate staff to go beyond compliance, innovate, question outdated systems, and build communities of trust and collaboration.

He further said that the vision of a university was not the sole preserve of the Registrar or Vice Chancellor alone, but involved all other stakeholders, including finance, human resources, student financial aid, admissions, academic affairs, and college offices.

“To inspire vision, one must first believe that administration itself is a moral and intellectual enterprise. It is not about paperwork; it is about shaping the environment in which learning and research thrive,” Prof. Bawole underlined.

Inspiring vision, Prof. Bawole noted, required discipline, clarity, and an assurance of a great future for universities to enable them to drive the needed change in higher education on the African continent.

“Transformational leadership invites us to bridge the gap and inspire vision rooted in ethics and excellence, and to drive change grounded in courage and care,” Prof. Bawole outlined.

The event brought together administrators and experts to share insights on effective, visionary, and people-centred leadership.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

