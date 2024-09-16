GA inaugurates Ghana Mountain & Trail Fed.

Ghana Athletics (GA) on Friday sworn in a new six-member Ghana Mountain and Trail Federation (GMTF) to oversee the promo­tion, development and organisa­tion of mountain and trail events in the country.

Though an autonomous body, it would work closely with Ghana Athletics and has additional responsibilities of organising road races like marathons, cross-coun­try and others.

The federation is headed by Christopher Darko-Amankrah (President), and has Danyagri Clement Smith (Vice president), Moro Salifu (General Secretary), and Normenyo James Kojo, Lath­bridge Juliana and Mrs Ashim Morton Catherine as members.

The President of GA, Mr Bawa Fuseini, who swore them into office, congratulated them and reminded of the huge expec­tation and responsibilities on their shoulders to make the new feder­ation one of the vibrant organisa­tions in the sports fraternity.

According to Mr Bawa, the inauguration of the GMTF was a fulfilment of a mandate by con­gress of GA for a body to see to the development and organisation of that aspect of athletics.

He said the GMTF has the blessing of World Athletics and GA, and expressed no doubt over their ability to deliver.

“These are carefully selected ladies and gentlemen in athletics related events. Some are veteran sports administrators and others technical. I want to urge you to bring your expertise together to make this federation an exciting one,” he said.

Accepting the responsibility, Mr Amankrah expressed gratitude to the GA boss and congress of the GA for conceiving such a fed­eration which activities are very dear to athletes.

He said although it was not a natural discipline among Ghana­ians, recent events have exposed a keen interest and zeal among some athletes, and would be ex­citing to see how they respond to the good news of having a body solely responsible for mountain activities.

“This federation would not disappoint. We are here to deliver to the best of our ability. Al­though we may be new, we have a fair idea of where to spot talents and what to do to increase aware­ness for the sport.”

Mr Amankrah expressed the hope that with their good works, the GMTF will attract the support of corporate Ghana in order to develop athletes in Ghana to become world champions.

Mr Moro Salifu expressed excitement at the inauguration and hinted that they would soon hit the ground running because the federation had done a lot of underground work and had visited the Dodowa and Larteh moun­tains to see the possibilities of staging some of the events there.

BY ANDREW NORTEY