Ga Mantse commends Accra residents for peaceful observance of ban on drumming, noise making

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has com­mended residents of the Ga State for their cooperation and support during the observance of the traditional one-month ban on drumming and noise-making.

He said the incident-free re­corded during the year’s ban was lifted yesterday showed the level of cooperation and respect for the customs of the people of Accra as well as clear understanding of tradition.

“I commend the Wulomei, Chiefs, Asafoatsemee, Royal Courtiers, and all functionaries who worked diligently to ensure a smooth and respectful observance of the ban.

I am particularly grateful to all who respected the ban in a spirit of mutual respect, cultural sensi­tivity, and peaceful coexistence,” he stated.

A statement issued by the Ga Traditional Council and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yester­day announcing the lifting of the ban indicated that it was accom­panied by elaborate ceremonies at Gbese-Blohum and Abola in Ga Mashie.

The ceremonies which were opened to the public displayed the unique expression of Ga tradition and identity.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who is also the President of the Ga State, noted that the ban was rooted in long-standing traditions and was protected under the coun­try’s legal framework, specifically Articles 11 (3) and 26 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

He said Ga Traditional Council remained committed to enhancing measures to prevent unautho­rised enforcement and ensure full compliance with traditional rules governing this important period.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA