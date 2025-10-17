Gertrude Torkornoo sues to stop vetting and appointment of Justice Baffoe Bonnie

The legal tussle over the removal of the former Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Sackey Torkonoo is far from over as she filed another process before the High Court in Accra to halt the vetting of the newly appointed Chief Justice.

The application, which is in the nature of a judicial review, is asking for grant a number of reliefs and declarations.

The legal action filed is also seeking to stop the vetting and subsequent appointment of Justice Baffoe Bonnie as Ghana’s Chief Justice.

Justice Torkonoo is asking the court for an order of certiorari to quash the proceedings of the May 15, 2025 and the entire proceedings and outcomes of the Article 146 set up to consider petitions to remove the Applicant chaired by Pwamang JSC (“Pwamang Committee” “Committee).

She also wants an order of certiorari to quash each and all of the three reasons/grounds given by the Pwamang Committee for recommending her removal from office as stated in the letter of the Secretary to the President dated September 1, 2025.

Justice Torkonoo is further asking the court for an order prohibiting the denial or withdrawal of the salary, benefit, courtesies, and other entitlements due to her before the Warrant of Removal dated September 1, 2025.

By Malik Sullemana