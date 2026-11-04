GFA delegation visits Koforidua City FC accident victims

The Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu, and Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association (RFA), Mr Linford Asamoah Boadu, have visited Koforidua City FC following an accident involving the team.

The visit was to show solidarity with the club, assess the situation at first hand and determine the level of support the club will need.

The travelling team, made up of 19 players and three officials, were on their way to honour a Division Two League fixture against Shacor Super Stars at Tutu-Akuapem when the unfortunate incident happened at Saforo near Adawso in the Eastern Region.

Eleven players, who sustained various degree of injuries, were treated and discharged from the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem-Mampong.

The GFA delegation visited the players and officials at their club house in Koforidua.

The delegation empathised with the club and conveyed the concern and support of the leadership of the GFA to the club, the injured players and members of the team who have been traumatised by the accident.

The GFA Foundation Director reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to promoting the welfare and well-being of members of the football community, noting the importance of extending support to clubs and players in moments of difficulty.

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) Chairman also expressed concern over the incident and assured the club of the Association’s support during the challenging period.

The Team Manager of the Club, Victoria Nkansah Boadu, informed the GFA of the continuous medical treatment including physiotherapy services for the players, especially the injured ones.

The visit underscores the GFA Foundation’s mission to support initiatives that enhance the well-being and livelihoods of individuals within the football community.

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