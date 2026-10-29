GFA distributes 3,000 footballs to Colts clubs across 10 regions 

The Ghana Football Association has distributed the first batch of footballs to Colts clubs across the country, with a total of 3,000 footballs shared to all ten Regional Football Associations.

The footballs have been distributed to the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) according to the number of active Colts clubs in each region. The distribution is part of President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku’s promise of 10 footballs per each active Colts club to support grassroots football development.

The move comes at a time when the GFA has announced the start dates for the 2026/27 Regional Colts Football Season, which kicks off on October 31, 2026, in Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo.

The initiative forms part of the Association’s broader strategy to empower grassroots clubs and ease the burden on Colts clubs as they prepare for the new season.

Northern RFA holds successful Ordinary Congress

The Northern Regional Football Association (NRFA) held its 2026 Ordinary Congress last Friday, as preparations continue for the new football season in the region.

The Congress took place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium and attracted delegates, club representatives and other stakeholders in Northern Region football.

The Ordinary Congress, which serves as the highest decision-making body of the Association, gave members the opportunity to review the activities of the past season and considered key matters ahead of the 2026/27 football season.

Among the issues discussed were the review of the past season, the Association’s Activity Report, Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report, as well as the budget for the new season.

Delegates also considered the competitions calendar, football development programmes and other matters concerning the administration and growth of the game in the region.

The Ordinary Congress provided an opportunity for the Executive Council, led by Northern Regional FA Chairman Alhaji Abu-Hassan, to engage clubs and other stakeholders on the progress made over the past season and the challenges affecting grassroots football.

The session was graced by the RFA’s Coordinator Daasebre Adu-Asare Michael who read the goodwill message of President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

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