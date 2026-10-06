Ghana Armwrestling @10- From a simple table to global glory

TEN years ago, a dream was born on a simple wood-and-metal table. It was a vision to harness raw Ghanaian strength, courage, and determination, give it a structured home, and push it onto the world stage.

In 2016, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) earned official recognition as the country’s 40th national sports federation and secured instant affiliations with the Africa Armwrestling Federation (AFA) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

That initial spark evolved through three distinct, deliberate phases- building a structured product, scaling it into a recognised winning brand, and ultimately transforming it into a lucrative, world-class sport.

From day one, the strategy was to build the product from the grassroots. GAF took armwrestling directly to schools, tertiary campuses, and regional communities through high-energy outreach initiatives like the Kids Armwrestling, Campus Rumble and the Armwrestling Train.

The wooden fabricated table quickly became a direct platform for extraordinary dreams, offering young men and women a new arena where strength, skill, technique, discipline, and talent could lead to meaningful achievement.

Recognising that sustainable growth requires robust infrastructure, the Federation systematically developed human capital alongside armwrestling talent. GAF established dedicated operational pillars—the referees commission, coaches chamber, and athletes brigade, while training a full generation of certified national and international referees, technical coaches, and administrators to govern the game professionally.

The transition from a developmental experiment to an elite national brand was swift and decisive. In 2017, Ghana announced its continental arrival at the Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria returning home with an eye-opening 22 medals. The GAF later hosted thrice, the continental championship in Accra where the national team (Golden Arms) dominated the various tournament with a staggering 88-medal haul in 2018, 132 medals in 2023 and an overwhelming 168 medals in 2026.

This explosive performance firmly placed Ghanaian Armwrestling on the continental map.

That momentum birthed the iconic ‘Golden Arms’ brand, turning Ghana’s national team into a feared and respected power across Africa. Standout pullers like Grace Minta, Mabel Yeboah, Blessed Abeka Nunoo, Alberta Sackey, Edward Asamoah Yamoah, Haruna Tahiru, Godwin Sackey and Daniel Acquah became household symbols of grit, resilience, and national pride.

Over the course of the decade, the Golden Arms accumulated a monumental total of 573 medals (68 per cent in Gold), comprising of 528 continental championship medals, 41 African Games medals and four world championship medals.

GAF broke long-standing structural barriers by aggressively championing gender inclusion across every tier of the sport. Female pullers, coaches, and administrators were given equal platforms to compete, train, and lead.

The final evolution into a lucrative and commercially viable sport was achieved by engaging corporate Ghana, state institutions, and multi-media networks across radio, television, and digital platforms. By marketing Ghana Armwrestling as a premium media content asset and entertainment brand rather than just an occassional tournament, GAF unlocked valuable developmental partnerships and created sustainable career pathways for athletes, technical officials, and sports entrepreneurs alike.

This commercial success was matched by unprecedented global administrative influence.

Today, Ghana Armwrestling proudly boasts executive representation at the highest levels of global governance including holding the seats of continental president and global vice president, continental vice president, heads of continental committees alongside internationally certified referees serving on world panels and top-ranked athletes setting standards on global stages.

The ultimate validation of this decade-long effort arrived with Armwrestling’s historic inclusion in the African Games on home soil, where Team Ghana delivered a breathtaking 41-medal victory.

Ten years of sacrifice, passion, and pulling together have turned a relatively unknown discipline into a dominant sporting force in Ghana. What started with a few dedicated believers around an ordinary simple wooden table has expanded into a hsitoric, monumental and unified national movement with endless opportunities.

This remarkable journey from vision to victory would never have been possible without the collective sweat, sacrifice, and unyielding support of our visionary leadership, dedicated board members, corporate partners, tireless technical teams, and passionate athletes.

As we celebrate this golden milestone, GAF extends its profound appreciation to the pillars that built this house. Our deepest gratitude goes to the Governing Board and Executive Committee who’s strategic foresight, administrative discipline, and belief led to the massive transformation.

GAF is equally appreciative of the support from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR), National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), SES Ghana Ltd, Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Accra Brewery Ltd (ABL), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Stanbic Bank PLC, OMNIBSIC Bank, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), T.T Brothers, Twellium Industries Ltd., Kofata Motors, Brand Surge, Blynkxlivegh Ventures and Awards Centre.

We are also grateful to media partners including the New Times Corporation (NTC) and state institutions like the Ghana Poilice Service (GPS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Special appreciation also goes to Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, Ussif Mustapha, Maame Efua Houadjeto, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Dr Asare-Bampoe, Dr Okoe Boye, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, ACI Gordon Saah, Mr Isaac Teeteh and the many, who have impacted on our sport.

While an army of believers built this federation, a few exceptional individuals stood out in the trenches, giving their time, energy, and expertise behind the scenes to keep the engine running: Husseini Akueteh Addy, Nii Otoo Larkyne, Robert Appiah Ameyaw, Kenneth Odeng Adade’s immense dedication, technical brilliance, and steady hands that have guided countless athletes and administrative processes over the years.

The incredible backroom staff and technical team: To every referee, coach, technical officer, media team member, brands, medical handler, and secretariat staff member who worked tirelessly behind the scenes without asking for applause—Ayekoo! You are the true heartbeat of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

Today, our media is enlightened! Athletes have gained employment and global recognition, our officials dominate every competition, our leaders are positioned to influence, our partners are confident associating with us-thanks to the great and strategic leadership of GAF.

As Ghana Armwrestling enters its second decade, the Federation remains committed to expanding high-performance infrastructure, broadening international partnerships, and empowering the next generation.

Ten years down, the foundation is set, the table is ready, and the world is waiting for the next pull to continuously make Mother Ghana proud!

BY CHARLES OSEI ASIBEY

The writer is the President & Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation

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