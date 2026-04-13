Ghana Gas denies wrongdoing in procurement and insurance contracts

The Ghana National Gas Company has denied allegations of wrongdoing in its recent procurement and insurance contract renewals.

In a press statement issued in Accra on April 13, 2026, the company explained that concerns raised in some media reports were linked to a change in its lead insurer.

It noted that the change followed the expiration of previous insurance contracts at the end of the year.

The company stressed that the new insurance arrangements are lawful and form part of efforts to improve its risk management system to protect its assets.

It further indicated that all contracts awarded so far have gone through the required approval processes by the Public Procurement Authority after receiving financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.

The statement, signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

It added that management remains focused on delivering gas efficiently to meet the country’s energy needs while continuing to strengthen internal systems to ensure good corporate governance and compliance.

By: Jacob Aggrey