Ghana Navy Band launches 60th anniversary celebration

THE Ghana Navy Band has launched activities to mark its 60th anniversary, celebrating six decades of musical service and contribution to the Ghana Navy and the nation.

The launch, held in Accra yesterday under the theme, “The Sound of Service: Celebrating 60 Years of Musical Finesse in the Ghana Navy,” brought together senior naval officers, representatives of the Narcotics Control Commission, invited guests and other stakeholders.

The anniversary is expected to highlight the band’s achievements, preserve its rich musical tradition and strengthen its role in supporting the ceremonial and professional activities of the Ghana Navy.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, Ms Yang Yang, said the Ghana Navy Band had become an important symbol of the professionalism, tradition and pride of the Ghana Navy through its performances at national celebrations, military ceremonies, state functions and other official occasions.

She said the band had also contributed to Ghana’s international engagements and peace-support efforts, particularly through performances across the West African sub-region, making it not only an ambassador of the Navy but also of Ghana.

Ms Yang stressed the need for the band to continue developing its skills, modernising its equipment and providing its members with the training and facilities required to maintain high standards of professionalism.

She disclosed that Zonda Tec would establish a Zonda Academy where personnel of the Ghana Navy could receive technical training, with professors and technical experts from China expected to train Ghanaian engineers.

She said Zonda Tec was contributing to Ghana’s industrial development through local vehicle assembly, machinery and skills development, adding that collaboration between Ghanaian institutions and industries could help build national capacity.

Ms Yang also encouraged the Ghana Navy Band to extend its performances to countries including Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and Mali, where Zonda Tec had operations.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, in his welcome remarks, said the 60th anniversary represented six decades of dedication, discipline, resilience, professionalism and service.

He said the band had remained an important part of the ceremonial life and traditions of the Ghana Navy, with its music inspiring personnel, strengthening esprit de corps, adding dignity to ceremonies and reinforcing the identity of those who served.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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