Ghana reaffirms commitment to media freedom – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening media freedom and promoting credible, independent journalism.

Speaking at the closing session of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum on the theme Information Integrity and Independent Media, President Mahama said his administration remains dedicated to upholding the rule of law, protecting press freedom, and advancing democracy.

He said Ghana continues to serve as a model on the African continent when it comes to supporting media independence and freedom of expression.

“Ghana is joining the Partnership for Information and Democracy as a full member and will also support the International Fund for Public Interest Media. This shows our steadfast commitment to advancing the frontiers of freedom, upholding the rule of law, and promoting good governance” the President announced.

President Mahama, who took part in a discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders, said the forum provided an opportunity to recognise Ghana’s progress in ensuring media independence and information integrity.

He stressed the need for governments to continue supporting journalists and media institutions that stand for truth, accountability, and ethical reporting.

“We must demand transparency and responsibility from digital and AI platforms and strengthen international cooperation to protect information as a shared global asset,” he said.

The President added that protecting information integrity and ensuring a free and independent media are key to building stronger democracies across the world.

By: Jacob Aggrey