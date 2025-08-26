Ghana, Toyota Tsusho seal partnership to boost automotive industry

Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) to strengthen collaboration in the automotive industry.

The move is aimed at boosting green mobility and supporting industrial growth in the country.

The agreement was signed by the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, during the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan.

It focuses on promoting environmentally friendly vehicles, starting with Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), as part of Ghana’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The partnership covers human resource development through technical training, knowledge transfer, and the potential establishment of a Toyota Academy in Ghana.

This initiative is expected to provide skills training and create opportunities for young people in the automotive sector.

In addition, the MoU will explore measures to expand Ghana’s automotive market while supporting the government’s broader industrialization agenda.

The Minister of trade after the signing noted that the agreement demonstrates Ghana’s commitment to becoming a competitive hub for vehicle assembly and green innovation in Africa, while deepening trade and investment ties with Japan.

By: Jacob Aggrey