Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit held in Accra

The 3rd edition of the Ghana Women Entrepreneurship Summit (GWES)

to empower and support women in business, recognise their contribution to country’s growth and development has been held in Accra .

Organised by WeRise Network and SHE HUB and funded by MasterCard Foundation, the summit was on the theme “Redefining Prosperity to Enhance Productivity”.

The event held on Wednesday brought together women in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), considered the backbone of Ghana’s economy, to gain experience from Experts, mentors, and industry leaders who shared their knowledge and experiences.

Speaking at the summit, National Project Coordinator of WERise Network, Ms Eunice Adjei, emphasised the organization’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs in country achieving their goal while thriving in their businesses.

She noted that the network focused on creating platforms for women to connect, network, and access knowledge and interventions to grow their businesses.

The summit, she said celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs to motivate other women entrepreneurs and those who were dreaming to set businesses.

“ It provided a platform for networking and learning among like-minded women who share similar passions, commitments, and challenges in their entrepreneurial journeys,” Ms Adjei said.

She also encouraged women to be intentional about putting their businesses out there, using technology and e-commerce platforms to increase their visibility.

Ms Adjei outlined her expectations for the incoming administration with regard to policy reforms and government activities, stressing the importance of gender responsiveness in programs and policies.

Additionally, she said WERise Network would collaborate with it to make sure that women business owners in their network could access capital and other resources.

She highlighted the organization’s advocacy agenda, which includes pushing for policies that meet the unique needs of women entrepreneurs, such as access to funding, markets, and legal equality.

She expressed gratitude to the MasterCard Foundation and the We Rise network for their support in making the event a success.

She therefore urged MSMEs to take full advantage of the platform by seeking guidance and advice on how to build a more inclusive and successful businesses.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA