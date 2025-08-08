GNAT elects regional executives in 7th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference in Wa

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Upper West Region has elected region­al executives in Wa to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

The elections took place at the Simon Diedong Dombo Univer­sity of Business and Integrated Studies (SDD-UBIDS) campus during the association’s 7th Qua­drennial Delegates’ Conference.

The association, per its con­stitution, is mandated to elect the Regional Chairman, two special female delegates to the National Delegates’ Conference, and nine other executives.

At the end of the conference, Mr Suleman Mujeeb, Ms Nahida Gado, and Ms Nayire Judith re­spectively emerged as the Regional Chairman and two special female delegates to the National Dele­gates’ Conference.

The 7th Quadrennial Dele­gates’ Conference was held under the theme: ‘To Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: The Role of Policy Makers and the Unions in Ghana.’

The Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, in a speech read on his behalf, described the theme of the programme as relevant amid the complexities of a fast-evolving world shaped by technology, climate change, and shifting global priorities.

“To educate an African fit for the 21st century is to cultivate minds that are not only literate but critically aware, globally com­petitive, socially responsible, and technologically adept,” he stated.

He acknowledged that GNAT, like other unions, served not only as a protector of teacher welfare but as a critical partner in policy implementation and reform.

The new GNAT Regional Chairman, Suleman Mujeeb, indicated that his focus would be strengthening their collective resolve and ensuring every voice was heard and valued.

