GNFS cautions public against open flames

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cau­tioned the public against open flames during this period of low or insufficient rainfall in order to prevent fire outbreaks and their potential consequences.

According to the head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Divisional Officer Grade Two (DOII), Desmond Ackah, em­phasised that during this period, items becomes combustible when in contact with naked fires.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating most fires were preventable if precautionary measures were adhered to.

The interview follows recent fire outbreaks recorded in parts of Accra, including Weija, Zongo lan, Achimota, Dansoman and Kasoa, which has destroyed valuable items.

Touching on logistics, he said, the government had assured to resource the GNFS to help them during operations.

DOII Ackah, who did not give timelines, said about three packages which comprises of fire tenders, ambulances, Rap­id Intervention vehicles, water tankers, turntable ladders, Personal Protective Equipment, hearse, and vehicles would arrive from North America, Asia and Europe.

He mentioned that in recent times there had been attacks on fire personnel, and cautioned the public to desist from such acts, adding that culprits would be arrested and would be dealt with according to the law to serve as deterrent to others.

“Some culprits had been apprehended and were at Court for physically attacking firefighters who were on lawful duties,” he added.

The PRO called on the public to collaborate with the Fire Ser­vice to address the menace of fire outbreaks in the country.

DOII Ackah further stated that fires outbreaks affects the country’s socio economic growth and the human resource and called on all to make fire safety a priority at all times.

He urged the public to procure fire extinguishers, smoke detec­tors and fire alarm, and allow fire personnel to train them on how to use the equipment effectively.

Moreover, DOII Ackah stated that the GNF was determined to ensure the reduction of fire out­breaks, stating that the Service would intensify its educational drive for the public.

He commended the person­nel for their dedication and zeal in ensuring that lives and proper­ties were saved even at the peril, and called on them not to rest on their oars.

DOII Ackah called on the public to immediately contact the Fire Service on 112 and 192 during emergencies

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI