GNFS swift response saves property at Madina Market

The Ghana National Fire Service on Friday, September 19, 2025, (GNFS) received a distress call to a fire involving a portion of the Madina Market.

The first crew from the Madina Fire Station arrived on scene within two (2) minutes.

Four (4) additional fire engines from Legon, Headquarters, Jubilee House, and Industrial Area Fire Stations were dispatched to support firefighting operations due to the rapid spread of the fire and the absence of nearby hydrants.

The fire, which affected several wooden structures (sheds and stalls), 2 corn milling shops, and 9 containers, was confined, brought under control and fully extinguished.

Through swift action, firefighters salvaged a one-storey warehouse and adjoining structures. No casualties were recorded, and the cause remains under investigation.

