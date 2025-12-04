GNFS trains students and staff of Manso Amenfi Technical Institute on Fire Safety

Less than a minute

A team of Officers from the Asankrangwa Fire Station, led by the Municipal Fire Officer, DOII Frank Asiamah Yankah, conducted fire safety education for students and staff of Manso Amenfi Technical Institute.

The exercise forms part of the station’s ongoing efforts to intensify fire prevention awareness ahead of the festive and harmattan seasons.

Participants were educated on key fire safety practices, including electrical safety, dormitory fire precautions, and kitchen safety for pantry staff.

The team also demonstrated basic firefighting techniques, such as, effective use of extinguishers and fire blanket application.