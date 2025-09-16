Gold Board places GH¢1 million bounty on suspected gold smugglers

The Ghana Gold Board has announced a GH¢1 million bounty on each of four fugitives believed to be behind a major gold smuggling syndicate.

Chief Executive of the Board, Sammy Gyamfi, told journalists in Accra that the syndicate is the most elaborate uncovered since the Gold Board was established.

He said the suspects identified as Rafik Mohamed Nandoli, also known as “Salaam,” Indian national Afsar Puthalan, and two Ghanaians, Abdul Karim and Sadiq Abubakar played key roles in moving large quantities of gold out of the country illegally.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the syndicate financed licensed traders and used couriers to buy gold in mining areas.

The gold was then transported to Accra, where it was smuggled across borders into Togo and other destinations.

He revealed that investigations showed that Rafmore Gold Limited, owned by Salaam, had bought over 100 kilograms of gold worth more than GH¢120 million between June and August 2025, even though the company was not licensed by the Gold Board.

The Chief Executive explained that the syndicate’s operations were uncovered following a tip-off in August this year.

On August 27, 2025, a courier, Abdul Razak, was arrested at Winneba Junction with three packs of gold weighing 8.5 kilograms, valued at about GH¢10.2 million at the time. Razak confessed to being recruited by his cousin, Abdul Karim, and admitted to transporting gold for just GH¢500 per trip.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a licensed trader, Bernard Nkrumah of NK Benak Enterprise, and a Chinese national, Arin Liao. The three were arraigned in court on 5th September 2025 and later granted bail with strict conditions.

Mr. Gyamfi confirmed that Rafmore Gold Limited and NK Benak Enterprise had since been shut down, and their licenses suspended.

He warned that any licensed gold dealer who sold gold without proper receipts, or to unapproved persons, would face suspension, fines, or criminal prosecution.

He stressed that the Board was determined to fight illegal gold trading without fear or favor, regardless of the individuals’ political connections or influence.

“We are working with Interpol and national security agencies to track the four suspects, who we believe are hiding in countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, Dubai, or Togo,” he said.

He urged the public to assist by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the fugitives, noting that hotlines had been provided for this purpose.

Mr. Gyamfi assured that the suspects already in custody would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, while the Board continues its efforts to protect Ghana’s gold resources from criminal networks.

By: Jacob Aggrey