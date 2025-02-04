 Gospel musician donates to Grace Land Orphanage Home at Bawjiase

Mrs Grace Awuah, a gos­pel musician, last Satur­day marked her birthday with donation of assorted items to the Grace Land Orphanage Home at Bawjiase in the Central Region to alleviate some of their challeng­es.

The items she presented to the orphanage were bags of rice, sugar, toiletries, fruits, soap, biscuits, and bags of water.

Mrs Awuah who goes by the stage name Grace J. and also the Chief Executive officer of Grace J Foundation Ministry, a non-gov­ernmental organisation said she lost her parents during her child­hood, “So I know how difficult it is and I decided to set up the founda­tion to assist the underprivileged.

“So I use this opportunity of my birthday to assist the orphanage to put smiles on the face of the chil­dren and the management. By the grace of God I have been doing this for the past two years.”

The management of the orphan­age, expressed appreciation to Mrs Awuah for coming to the aid of the home, and appealed to other philanthropists to support the home to expand and accommodate the increasing numbers of orphans.

